Linkin Park Filmed Episode Of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Week Before Chester Bennington’s Death

August 1, 2017 4:07 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A week before Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died, the band reportedly taped an episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ along with actor Ken Jeong.

Bennington was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on July 20. Ken Jeong posted on social media following the musician’s death.

Billboard.com reports the Apple Music show, which is a spinoff of ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden,’ is set to debut in October and premieres August 8.

