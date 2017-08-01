FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flood Warning For Baltimore City and County | Weather Blog|  Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Man Gets Life Sentence For Killings Outside Elks Lodge

August 1, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: Cambridge, Elks Lodge, Fatal Shooting, life sentence, Maryland

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2014 shooting outside an Elks Lodge that left two people dead.

Thirty-three-year-old Terrance Jermaine Brown was sentenced Tuesday to two consecutive life terms for the deaths of 25-year-old LeRon Todd and 28-year-old Ashley Cornish.

Cornish and Todd were shot in October 2014 outside Dorchester Elks Lodge 223, where a private party was being held.

Brown himself was shot by another man while fleeing the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

