Man Gets Life Sentence For Killings Outside Elks Lodge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2014 shooting outside an Elks Lodge that left two people dead.

Thirty-three-year-old Terrance Jermaine Brown was sentenced Tuesday to two consecutive life terms for the deaths of 25-year-old LeRon Todd and 28-year-old Ashley Cornish.

Cornish and Todd were shot in October 2014 outside Dorchester Elks Lodge 223, where a private party was being held.

Brown himself was shot by another man while fleeing the scene.

