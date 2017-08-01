Maryland Police Chief Indicted On Misconduct In Office Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The chief of police for a small Maryland town has been indicted on charges that he mishandled cases to help out a friend.
George N. Ball, police chief for the Trappe Police Department, was indicted on two counts of misconduct in office.
Ball is accused of mishandling two criminal cases – a jewelry theft case and a illegal possession of a handgun case – “for the personal benefit of a personal acquaintance.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook