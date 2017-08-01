WJZ BREAKING: Police Investigating Fatal Officer Involved Shooting At Giant Food Store In Catonsville

Cuomo Orders Probe Into Niagara Falls Black Water Discharge

August 1, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed state regulators to investigate wastewater discharges that turned the water near the base of Niagara Falls black last weekend.

The Democrat announced Monday that the city of Niagara Falls may have violated state water quality standards Saturday when the local wastewater treatment plant discharged foul-smelling, black-colored water into the Niagara River just below the falls.

The dark water enveloped the dock for the popular Maid of the Mist tour boats on the American side of the falls.

Officials with the city’s water board said the discharge was part of routine maintenance of one of its basins. The murky water had dissipated by Sunday morning.

Cuomo says the Department of Environmental Conservation is conducting the investigation. Violations carry a maximum penalty of $37,500 each.

