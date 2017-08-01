Orioles Host Baltimore City Students To Encourage Healthy Living Habits

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Orioles play the Royals Tuesday night, but the field at Camden Yards was a busy place before the game.

The Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS), started an event 13 years ago to encourage students to get outside and get active.

It isn’t every day, students take the field at Camden Yards, but Baltimore City public middle school students, advanced in science and math are learning how to:

“Stay active and how to keep their bodies in shape as well as how to grow healthily and not take performance enhancing drugs,” said Catherine Villnave with the Engineers of the Future program. “The students have the benefit of meeting people from the Orioles organization, trainers, as well as Orioles pitchers.

The Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society started the Play campaign to raise awareness about children’s health issues and the obesity epidemic in the United States.

“We’re just trying to figure out a way to give back to the community outside of baseball, so we’ve been doing this since 2004,” said Orioles head athletic trainer Richie Bancells.

The events have been held at all major ball parks, including Camden Yards.

“We are here to teach the kids how to stay active, enjoy the weather in the summer, enjoy the fresh air, and by doing that, our main goal is to combat child obesity,” Banchells said.

For the past three years, the Play campaign has invited children with disabilities to participate as well.

“A great opportunity for the students to stay healthy in their minds as well as in their bodies,” Villnave said.

Four trainers and Orioles left-handed pitcher Donnie Hart participated in Tuesday’s event.

