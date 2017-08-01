Off-Duty Officer Reports Seeing Wrong Way Driver Miles Before Route 50 Fatal Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An officer who was taking his son to the hospital reported seeing the driver who caused a fatal wrong way crash last week get on Route 50 more than five miles before the crash.

Greenbelt Police Department officer Michael Apgar told the Capital Gazette that he saw the driver, later identified as Christine Parks, driving the wrong way on westbound Route 50 near the Route 2 south exit ramp in Annapolis.

Minutes later, Parks collided head-on with a car driven by 34-year-old Hui Xu, near Bay Dale Dr., near the Severn River Bridge.

Both Parks and Xu were pronounced dead at the scene.

This was the second time this month, and the third time in recent weeks that there had been a fatal wrong way crash on Route 50.

