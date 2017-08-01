7.8M Gallons Of Sewage Overflowed Over Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With heavy rains and flooding Friday and into the weekend, there have been about 7.6 million gallons of sewer overflow in Baltimore City.

The Department of Public Works says there were four overflows that happened between Friday and Saturday.

1901 Falls Road (2.2 million gallons)

428 E. Preston Street (4.3 million gallons)

North Charles and West Lanvale Streets (496,000 gallons)

1800 block of E. Eager Street (589,000 gallons)

The DPW says first of the overflows were in structured overflow locations, with overflow emptying into the Jones Falls.

The overflow on Eager Street, however, did come through a manhole and washed into storm drains.

The Department of Public works says that the structured overflows are being eliminated and sewers are being repaired to help avoid sewage getting into storm water.

For information from the health department about health concerns as a result of sewer overflows CLICK HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook