Man Holding Baby Arrested After Girlfriend Stabbed 8 Times

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say they arrested a man who was holding a baby late Monday night, after his girlfriend was stabbed eight times.

The Aberdeen Police Department was called at 11:35 p.m., about a domestic incident in the 500 block of Plaza Court.

Responding officers found a woman on the ground with multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

Officers also saw the victim’s boyfriend, 38-year-old Jose Anibal Cruz-Algarin, holding a baby nearby.

They saw a knife in his waistband, which officers say he then took out. He later dropped the knife after officers told him to.

He was taken into custody, and the baby was not injured.

The victim was taken by Maryland State Police medivac to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where police report she is currently in serious, but stable condition.

Police say she had been stabbed eight times.

Cruz-Algarin was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, dangerous weapons possession with intent to injure, and reckless endangerment.

