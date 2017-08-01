WJZ BREAKING: Police Investigating Fatal Officer Involved Shooting At Giant Food Store In Catonsville

Tangier Island Mayor To Debate Al Gore On CNN

August 1, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: Tangier Island
Supports jet out of the water where crab shanties used to stand on a patch of land now surrounded by water in Tangier, Virginia, May 15, 2017, where climate change and rising sea levels threaten the inhabitants of the slowly sinking island. Now measuring 1.2 square miles, Tangier Island has lost two-thirds of its landmass since 1850. If nothing is done to stop the erosion, it may disappear completely in the next 40 years. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

TANGIER, Va. (AP) — An enthusiastic Trump supporter who is mayor of a Virginia island that’s sinking into the Chesapeake Bay will debate former Vice President Al Gore on climate change.

The Daily Times reports that Tangier Island mayor James “Ooker” Eskridge will appear at a CNN town hall that airs Tuesday at 9 p.m.

The show will discuss the policies of President Donald Trump, including his withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.

Scientists warn that rising seas and erosion could force residents to abandon Tangier Island in 25 years. But Eskridge recently told CNN that erosion is the real threat, not sea-level rise.

Eskridge and Trump spoke by phone in June after CNN reported that Tangier residents overwhelmingly support the president.

Gore has been one of the world’s leading voices on fighting climate change.

