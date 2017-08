BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A warm and more humid day that brought some unexpected showers and some heavy downpours in a few spots around the region.

Tomorrow,we may reach around 90 degrees and we may see more storms develop by the afternoon and evening.

By Thursday, pretty much the same pattern is on tap.

By Friday some more scattered showers, will give way to a drier and cooler weekend!

