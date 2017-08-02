Court Upholds Use Of Cell Phone Surveillance In Murder Case

August 2, 2017 8:17 PM
Filed Under: Cell Phone, Court Of Appeals, homeless woman, Maryland, Murder

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court says police were justified in using a cell site simulator to track down a Baltimore homeless woman’s cell phone in an attempt to find her killer.

Last week’s Court of Appeals decision overturns a Circuit Court ruling suppressing evidence in the case against 40-year-old Robert Copes Jr.

The lower court said use of the cell site simulator, which mimics a cell phone tower in order to connect with and collect information on nearby phones, was a search, and that a court order allowing it use was not a search warrant.

The appeals court held that, regardless of whether the case involved a search or the need for a warrant, detectives acted in “objectively reasonable good faith.”

Copes is charged in the 2014 death of 34-year-old Ina Jenkins.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch