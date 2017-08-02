Quadruple Shooting Reported In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police confirm that at least four people have been shot in east Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred near Broadway and Eager Streets, and responding officers found a 19-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg.

That victim was taken to an area hospital, and while police were still on scene, they were notified about three more victims who had walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

These victim had also been shot in the same area as the 19-year-old

Officers went to the hospital, and found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, and an 18 year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The conditions of those injured are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup

