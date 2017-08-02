FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Warning And Flash Flood Warning For Baltimore, Harford Counties | Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Father Pleads Guilty In Infant Son’s Death

August 2, 2017 3:53 PM
File photo of a gavel in a courtroom. (credit: Thinkstock)

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in the death of his infant son.

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that Antoine Petty pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of his 2-month-old son in September.

Prosecutors say when the infant started crying and Petty’s wife couldn’t calm him, Petty took him outside and hit him. The infant showed signs of distress and later died. The couple left the baby in their car for 24 hours, then buried him in a shallow grave. His body was found about a month later.

Antoine Petty faces up to 40 years in prison at sentencing in October. His wife, Geneice, is awaiting trial on involuntary manslaughter and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder charges.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch