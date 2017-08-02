Man Arrested For Human Trafficking Of At Least 4 Females

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 43-year-old Baltimore man accused of forcing multiple females into prostitution.

Kamal Germaine Dorchy faces multiple counts of human trafficking, and is being held without bond.

The Howard County Police Department began investigating on July 23, after getting a theft report at a motel in the 9800 block of Washington Boulevard in Laurel.

Responding officers found a victim of human trafficking, along with other signs of prostitution and human trafficking.

Investigators identified Dorchy as a suspect, and were able to find him after he rented a motel room in Prince George’s County.

Police found three addition human trafficking victims inside the room, ranging in age from 17 to 24.

Further investigation found that Dorchy was forcing these females to perform sex acts for money, and he would take half of the money they made.

Authorities also say Dorchy would control when they could eat and sleep, assault them, threaten them with a gun, and gave them drugs.

Police are continuing their investigation into Dorchy, and trying to determine if he had more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

