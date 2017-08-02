Facebook Live Stabbing Victim Arrested, Accused Of Vandalism

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man who designates “No Shoot Zones” at homicide sites in and around Baltimore has been arrested for what police say was destruction of property.

Tyree Colion was arrested in Middle River on Wednesday after spray painting the words, “No Shoot Zone” on a wall behind a store, near where a 13-year-old girl was killed Tuesday.

County police told Colion at the scene they received a call for vandalism. Colion told officers an employee gave him permission to paint the wall, which police said was private property.

Earlier this year, Colion livestreamed the aftermath of his own stabbing. City police said the attack was not related to his activism.

Colion says he attempts to mark territories as No Shoot Zones after talking with residents who want the violence to stop.

