Maryland Man Pleads Guilty In Killings Of 2 Women

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland man has pleaded guilty to killing two women in 2012 and 2016.

29-year-old Christopher Scheibe of Calvert County faces up to life in prison at his October sentencing after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death last year of 24-year-old Holly Smith.

Scheibe faces up to 30 years behind bars for second-degree murder in the 2012 killing of 20-year-old Jessica Lee.

Investigators said both women died from multiple stab wounds.

Smith’s body was found in a wooded area in Annapolis on May 31, 2016. Lee’s body was found in the wooded area club in Pasadena on August 26, 2012.

