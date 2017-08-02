Police Release Names Of Officer, Suspect In Shooting Outside Giant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department has identified the officer and suspect involved in Tuesday’s fatal officer-involved shooting outside a Giant grocery store.

Police say the off-duty officer moonlighting as a security guard at the store opened fire on 35-year-old Christopher Evin Clapp, who was accused of stealing.

RELATED: Police: Officer Moonlighting As Supermarket Security Guard Fatally Shoots Thief

The officer involved has been identified as officer first class McCain, who is a 16-1/2 year veteran of the force. Police say he was involved in another shooting back in 2006, but it was not a fatal shooting.

McCain has been placed on desk duty after fatally shooting Clapp after he was dragged more than 100 feet across the parking lot of the Route 40 grocery store by the car Clapp was driving.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook