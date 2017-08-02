Ravens: ‘We Are Going Through A Process’ Deciding On Kaepernick

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Sunday, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said the team was still weighing whether to sign Kaepernick.

The quarterback drew national attention last season when he knelt during the national anthem before games to protest social injustice.

On Wednesday, Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters: “I do not have an update on Colin Kaepernick. I’ll frame that this way: there are other positions that we’re looking at too and I don’t have any updates on those either.”

ESPN reported earlier today that both Harbaugh and general manager Ozzie Newsome supported the signing of free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, but met resistance from owner Steve Bisciotti.

The Director of Public Relations for the Baltimore Ravens, Patrick Gleason, released a statement from the team regarding that statement on ESPN:

“We are going through a process, and we have not made a decision. Steve Bisciotti has not told us we cannot sign Colin Kaepernick, nor has he blocked the move. Whoever is making those claims is wrong.”

Kaepernick has been a free agent since March 1.

