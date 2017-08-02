FBI Release Photos Of ‘SummerTime Bandits’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI Baltimore Division has released surveillance photos of the “SummerTime Bandits,” wanted for at least six bank robberies in the Baltimore area in the last month.

Authorities are also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction of these robbers.

The FBI reports one of the men carries out the robbery, while the other one stands lookout. During one of the robberies, one of the suspects had a handgun, but no weapons were seen in the other five robberies.

No injuries have been reported during these robberies, which took place on the following dates:

July 18, at BB&T Bank, located at 4588 Edmondson Avenue in Baltimore July 18, at BB&T Bank, located at 4460 West Northern Parkway in Baltimore July 20, at MECU, located at 5910 Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville July 24, at M&T Bank, located at 7604 Belair Road in Nottingham July 27, at BB&T Bank, located at 4588 Edmondson Avenue in Baltimore July 31, at Wells Fargo Bank, located at 5040 Sinclair Lane in Baltimore

Anyone with information about these robbers is asked to call the Baltimore FBI at (410) 265-8080.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook