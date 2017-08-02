Why The Ravens And Colin Kaepernick Make Sense Together

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The MMQB’s Albert Breer says Colin Kaepernick may land with the Baltimore Ravens if Joe Flacco’s back problems force him out for an extended period of time.

The Ravens need a quarterback. Kaepernick has been a free agent since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March.

Problem meet solution.

Albert Breer says, “The interest is genuine. There are obvious connections there. Jim Harbaugh drafted Kaepernick in 2011 and coached him for four years in San Francisco and there’s the obvious connection there with his brother John. Greg Roman is the senior offensive assistant and he helped Kaepernick assimilate to the NFL in San Francisco. There’s a lot of natural connections there.”

Breer continued, “One reason why this is a fit, beyond just those connections, is that this is a back injury. Joe Flacco is 32 years old and those things tend to linger. This is a situation where the idea that they might have to go to a back up quarterback is very, very real. The interest is real. Of course, they feel like they have a responsibility to their paying customers and that’s the process their going through right now.”

Kaepernick is one of the most controversial players in the NFL right now because last season he took a knee during the national anthem ahead of games in protest of police brutality. That move has fans completely torn on whether or not they want him wearing purple and black. However, you can’t deny that statistically, Kaepernick would be a better backup than Ryan Mallett.

The Ravens recently released a statement saying they’re still going through the decision process.