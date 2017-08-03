Chris Davis Talks Trade Deadline, Giving Back To The Community & More

Chris Davis joined Scott and Jeremy to discuss the trade deadline decisions, his overall health and the winning streak the Orioles are currently on.

The Orioles were buyers ahead of the trade deadline adding Hellickson and Beckham. Chris Davis feels confident in the team moving forward.

Davis said, “With the trade deadline passing, and all the rumors put to bed, guys were able to go out there and focus and really enjoy what they’re doing and be on their game. I like what I’ve seen from all our starters the last few games and I’m proud of the way they’ve battled all year.”

For the second consecutive year, the Orioles first baseman and his wife will serve as race ambassadors for the eighth annual Casey Cares 5K Run/Walk at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, August 5, as the Orioles and OriolesREACH once again partner with the Casey Cares Foundation to host the race.

The 3.1 mile run/one mile walk starts at 8:00 a.m., beginning at Oriole Park and ending on the field. Participants will enjoy a pre-race warm-up with the Oriole Bird, music, and other entertainment, as well as post-race refreshments.

Tune in to hear more from Chris Davis with Scott & Jeremy.