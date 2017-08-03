Boy Delivering Donuts To Law Enforcement Across US Stopping In Maryland

August 3, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: Donuts, Law Enforcement

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The “Donut Boy,” who is delivering donuts to law enforcement across the United States, is set to make a stop in Maryland on Friday.

Tyler Carach, a 9-year-old from Bratt, Florida, will deliver donuts to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct for deputies, officer, and troopers in the area.

This delivery is one of many he’s making while on his mission to deliver donuts to law enforcement across the country.

Click here for more information on the “Donut Boy.”

