Maryland Photographer’s Butterfly Photo Lands On Stamp

GLEN ARM, Md. (AP) — A Maryland photographer’s picture of a butterfly has landed on a Forever stamp.

One of the new Protect Pollinators Forever stamps that the U.S. Postal Service is issuing on Thursday is the work of Karen Mayford, of Glen Arm, Maryland.

It features a monarch butterfly on a coneflower. The photo was taken in Mayford’s backyard.

The new stamps are being dedicated Thursday at the American Philatelic Society National Summer Convention Stamp Show in Richmond, Virginia. The stamps depict two of North America’s most iconic pollinators, the monarch butterfly and the western honeybee.

They are being issued as Forever stamps, which are always equal in value to the current first-class mail one-ounce price.

