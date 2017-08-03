Is There A Reason For The Ravens Injuries Or Is It Just Bad Luck?

At the start of training camp, no other NFL team has the amassing amount of injuries that the Baltimore Ravens have.

Is it bad luck? Is it training or lack thereof? Norris and Long were joined by Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com to discuss the training camp situation.

Mink says, “They brought in Steve Saunders this year and players have just ‘raved’ about him.” Steve Saunders is in his second year with the Ravens and his first as the team’s director of performance. He oversees the team’s performance department and strength and conditioning programs.

Mink continued to say, “Some of these guys who have gotten injured are in phenomenal shape. Some of it I think is just plain bad luck. When you really break it down on IR from last year…we didn’t have a ton of serious injuries last year. That was Steve Saunders first year. Now he’s got full control of it and I think he’s gotten these guys in great shape.”

Mink also says it can’t be the training because, “they’ve tweaked practice times…they’re doing kind of half-drills, because there’s no need to risk some other guys. They’ve done a lot of studies on this stuff. So I can’t say it’s for lack of trying, I think it’s just bad luck.”

What do you think it could be?

