Maryland Judge Nixes Local Ban On Certain Lawn Pesticides

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Members of a Maryland county council are blasting a judge’s ruling invalidating a local ban on certain pesticides on private lawns.

A Circuit Court judge Thursday ruled that Montgomery County’s ban was pre-empted by state law. The judge also said the county’s ban on the application of certain pesticides on private property conflicted with Maryland law.

The county council voted in 2015 to enact the ban, which would have taken effect in January.

Council President Roger Berliner says the county will review its legal options to reduce residents’ exposure to potentially carcinogenic chemicals, including a possible appeal of the court’s decision.

Councilman George Leventhal, chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, said studies have linked numerous chemicals found in lawn pesticides to cancer and other serious health conditions.

