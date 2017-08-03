Police Searching For Missing Westminster Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Carroll County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman from Westminster.

Police say 62-year-old Diane Louise Bollinger was reported missing on August 1st after she left her assisted living complex in the 1200 block of Deer Park Road and never returned. She had advised employees of the facility that she was going shopping. She left around 8 a.m. on August 1st driving her grey Ford Focus with Maryland tags 2AC9574.

Attempt to locate: Diane Louise Bollinger, reported missing from Westminster: https://t.co/NrcrUAmTrQ pic.twitter.com/hfVJUKHV1V — Carroll Co. Sheriff (@CCSheriffMD) August 3, 2017

Shopping centers she was likely to frequent as well as family members houses were checked, but she has not yet been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office as 410-386-5900.

