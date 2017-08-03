Man Shot In Randallstown, Police Investigating

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a man was shot in Randallstown overnight, county police are investigating.

It was shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday when Baltimore County Police received a call from a local hospital after a patient told staff that he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives determined that the shooting occurred in the 8500 block of Glen Michael Lane.

The victim is receiving treatment for his injuries.

Police say they do not have any additional details about the shooting at this time.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

