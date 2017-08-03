Sheriff: Mom, 2 Kids Held Captive In Home For 2 Years

August 3, 2017 1:07 PM
Courtesy: Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man accused of holding a woman and her two children captive for at least two years has been arrested.

News outlets report Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Lt. Charles A. Carey says 43-year-old Kariem Ali Muhammad Moore was arrested during a welfare check Saturday.

Carey said the 32-year-old woman, an 11-year-old child and an 8-year-old child fled the house while deputies were talking to Moore, who was reluctant to let them in. The family said they hadn’t been allowed outside in at least two years.

Carey says the woman is Moore’s girlfriend and he is believed to be the children’s father. He says the woman is in serious condition at a hospital, with untreated health issues. Investigators believe the children have never attended school.

It’s unclear if Moore has a lawyer.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch