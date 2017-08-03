19-Year-Old Arrested On Child Porn Charges

August 3, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Child Pornography Arrest

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Harford County Child Advocacy Center investigation led to the arrest of a 19-year-old on child pornography charges.

Alexander Nyce has been charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Nyce was arrested after the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and ICE Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant at his home.

Authorities found that Nyce was uploading images of child pornography to an online messaging account.

