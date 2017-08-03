Tillman To Open Four-Game Series Against Tigers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles will send Chris Tillman to the mound for the opener of a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night at Camden Yards.

Tillman missed the first month with shoulder issues (1-6, 7.65 ERA) this season. He has pitched well at times, but he has never been able to get past six innings and routinely runs into trouble in the first.

In his last outing, Tillman allowed two runs in the first inning and gave up eight runs in 4 1/3 innings in an 8-2 loss at Texas.

Tillman will face off against Matthew Boyd (5-5, 5.30).

The Tigers come into this series 49-57. Detroit has won four of its last five games, including the rain-delayed win Wednesday in New York.

The Orioles just swept the Kansas City Royals.