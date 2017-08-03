Wax Museum Seeks Tom Brady’s Help To Improve ‘Creepy’ Statue

August 3, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Tom Brady, Wax Museum

BOSTON (AP) — A new wax museum is asking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for help to improve a wax replica of him that has been ridiculed online.

The Dreamland Wax Museum in Boston features a statue of Brady that has drawn criticism from many people who say it looks “creepy” and doesn’t resemble him.

A Facebook post from the museum on Wednesday acknowledges the figure isn’t perfect because it’s based on a photo instead of Brady’s actual measurements.

The museum has invited Brady to “come by and sit in for a measurement session.” The museum says getting it perfect is its top priority.

Museum officials say they haven’t received a response yet.

The museum drew attention in July with a figure of President Donald Trump that some said missed the mark.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch