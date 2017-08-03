‘World’s Biggest Crab Feast’ Set To Raise Money For Charity In Annapolis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you love steamed crabs, you might want to head to Annapolis tomorrow.

It’s time for the world’s biggest crab feast.

The annual event at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Annapolis, is all for charity.

The bounty includes more than 30,000 crabs, 3,400 ears of corn, 100 gallons of crab soup and 150 pounds of beef barbecue.

“Half the fun of it is that it’s a fellowship event,” says event chair Dave Lunden. “People get to come together, you see family and friends. It’s amazing the number of people that you see.”

It’s also a “zero waste” event, according to assistant chair Chara Hutzell.

“We work with Annapolis Green, as of last year we went completely zero waste. About 25,000 pounds of waste material, that’s turned into compost. Everything is recycled.”

And best of all, proceeds go to charity.

“We’re proud to say that all the money we raise, 100 percent of it, is turned around and given back to the local community,” says Rotary Club president Sue Weber. “In 72 years we’ve been able to give out well over $1.5 million. We focus on giving the money out to non-profit organizations that range from education themes to the arts to the homeless to those with addiction issues. All of the money stays in Anne Arundel County.”

The feast is tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $65 in advance and $75 at the door. For more information, visit AnnapolisRotary.org.

