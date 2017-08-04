Baltimore Police Search For Missing Vulnerable Adult

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – City police are searching for a missing 66-year-old woman who went missing over night in Baltimore.
Police say Elizabeth Felder was last seen on Thursday August 3, around 10 p.m., in the 800 block of West Fayette Street. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with gray pants and pink shoes.
Police say she is 5’7″ and weighs 153 pounds, and that she suffers from dementia.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ms. Felder is asked to call Baltimore Police’s missing persons unit at 443-984-7385 or call 911.
