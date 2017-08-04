Man Gets 64 Years In Car Trunk Kidnapping That Ended In Cracker Barrel Rescue

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been sentenced to 64 years in prison for an October 2016 kidnapping case that involved him keeping a woman captive in her own car trunk, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say Ransom Ingram, Jr., of Edgewood, kidnapped his victim, Leigh Ann Harkins, on October 3, after stabbing and pistol-whipping her. Then he allegedly forced her into the trunk of her car and held her captive for five days.

The two had been in a romantic relationship, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

Harkins made her escape along the I-95 exit ramp to Route 543 on October 7, using the emergency release latch in the trunk. She sought assistance from employees at a nearby Cracker Barrel restaurant where she remained until police arrived.

Ingram was located and arrested the next day by Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and Maryland State Apprehension Team (MSAT).

Authorities said they found the same knife that Ingram had used to stab Harkins, as well as a revolver that he used to repeatedly beat and threaten her.

On June 7, Ingram was convicted by a Harford County jury of kidnapping, first degree assault, false imprisonment, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and possession of heroin and cocaine.

“Mr. Ingram tortured me for five days but that now that he has been convicted he will no longer haunt me,” Harkins told the court during Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

Judge Paul Ishak the Circuit Court for Harford County sentenced him to 40 years for the most recent crimes, and Judge Paul Ishak sentenced him to an additional 24 for violating his probation.

Ingram had four prior assault convictions, two of which were on police officers, and three drug felony convictions for both heroin and cocaine.

