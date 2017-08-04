Chris Tillman On Pitching Struggles: “It’s Killing Me Right Now. It Really Is.”

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tillman struggled through his second straight outing through win and rain during Thursday night’s 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Camden Yards.

Tillman’s pitching has been ineffective as of late, inclement weather or not. He allowed seven runs, five earned, in two-plus innings last night and has gone 14 straight starts without a win.

“You keep waiting for him,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s tough because you’ve got a guy who’s really got a track record of pitching well for us over an extended period of time and he’s just not doing it right now.”

Tillman knows it.

“It’s killing me right now. It really is,” he said.

