Garceau: ‘There’s No Reason Kaepernick Shouldn’t Be Throwing Footballs’

Quarterback may be the most important position in sports; if you have a special QB you’ve struck gold, if you don’t have one you could wander in the pigskin wilderness for years in extreme cases decades (see Cleveland Browns).

Colin Kaepernick is 29 years old and available for hire, and if we can put blinders on and consider only his on-field play, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be throwing footballs in Baltimore or some other NFL city. The former 49ers quarterback was a few yards away from being a Super Bowl MVP and last year threw 16 touchdowns with only 4 interceptions.

Check out the NFL depth charts and consider some of the names listed as starters or possible starters: Brian Hoyer, Jarred Goff, Mike Glennon, Josh McCown, Cody Kessler, Blake Bortles, Tom Savage and Trevor Siemian are all on the list.

Let’s not call them bums, but I don’t think they’ll have a day in Canton. I’m guessing there are about 20-24 solid starting quarterbacks in a 32 team league so what does that say about the 32 backup QB’s.

New England’s Jimmy Garoppolo could have a bright future and some think Bengals backup A.J. McCarron has starters stuff. Rookies Patrick Mahomes II and Mitch Trubisky should eventually take over in KC and Chicago.

Veterans Matt Schaub (Atl.) and Nick Foles (Phil.) offer backup experience and Miami and Dallas seem comfortable with Matt Moore and Kellen Moore but after that it’s a big bag of question marks.

The NFL is obviously short on quarterbacks and a good one is looking for work, if he remains unemployed it’s obvious it has little to do with football.