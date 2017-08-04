Grandfather, Granddaughter Who Drowned In Neighbor’s Severna Park Pool Identified

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 4-year-old girl and her 51-year-old grandfather who drowned in a neighbor’s pool in Severna Park Thursday have been identified.

Police say Aryannah Wooten jumped into the pool first, and Lemuel Kane jumped in trying to save her.

Both were of the 400 block of Asbury Drive.

Anne Arundel County Police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure said the girl couldn’t swim, but jumped into the deep end while other neighborhood children were playing in the pool.

He says those other kids ran to the girl’s great-grandmother for help, who found the two at the bottom of the pool and called 911.

Rescuers pulled them from the pool and rushed them to the hospital, where officials say they were pronounced dead.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook