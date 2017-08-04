Injured Horseback Rider Rescued By Maryland State Police

BROOKEVILLE, MD – Maryland State Police used a helicopter to assist in the rescue of a woman who was injured while horseback riding Thursday in Montgomery County.

Police say the 67-year-old woman was thrown off the horse and then kicked. The helicopter was dispatched around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the woman’s farm in Brookeville. The woman was deep in the woods at the time of extrication.

Rescue crews from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue made contact with the victim about 45 minutes after the 911 call. But due to the severity of the woman’s injuries, the crews had to call in the helicopter for the aerial rescue.

The chopper was able to position itself 200 feet above the scene and a trooper was lowered down to the victim. The patient was flown to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. for treatment of her injuries. No word on her condition this morning.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook