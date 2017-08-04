Locally Funded Day Camp For Young Cancer Patients Is Back For 2nd Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– In its second year, Horizon Day Camp is bringing back the joys of childhood for the first camp of its kind in Lutherville, Maryland.

At first, the blush camp seemed like any other camp, but the camp is for kids with cancer and their siblings.

“To be honest with you, it is amazing. Just making a difference, day to day you can see the progress of the kids,” said camp director Mimi Lee-Best. “Parents in this area are so grateful. We get a lot of support from our families and the donors.”

Justin Randolph’s brother Julian attended the camp last year but now he’s in the hospital receiving treatment for cancer.

“Last year my brother Julian came and had a great time. He even forgot he had cancer. So I’m just thankful we got to come here,” 11-year-old Randolph said.

The camp is free and is funded by local donors with big hearts.

“We have all the things associated with camps, fun and games, swimming, nature, sports,” executive director Marc McElrath said. “We have special groups come here too. We’ve had Port Discovery, Irvine Nature Center and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Everyone wants to be a part of what we’re doing.”

“Here its opened my eyes to help me realize how precious life is and how wonderful and amazing these kids are and how they can fight and I can fight every day,” Lee-Best said.

The seven week session at Horizon Day Camp is for children ages 3 1/2 to 16.

