Md. Man Arrested, Found With Illegal Explosives

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man is arrested after the discovery of two improvised explosive devices.
Police say Robert Matthew Schulz was charged after a car he once owned was found with suspicious devices inside in Hagerstown.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad was requested to investigate. officials say the car was found at a foreclosed property in Hagerstown.
They say multiple homes in the area were temporarily evacuated to ensure the protection and safety of residents during the investigation.
Schulz is charged with the possession and storage of a destructive device with intent.
