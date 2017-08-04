Patients Sue Kaiser Permanente, Allege Doctor Assaulted Them

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A class-action lawsuit has been filed in Maryland on behalf of women who allege that a former Kaiser Permanente doctor sexually assaulted them.

News outlets report that the lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that Brian Williams, a pain-management specialist and anesthesiologist who worked in Largo and Kensington, assaulted at least 12 women. It accuses Kasier of ignoring complaints that Williams touched patients inappropriately during exams, allowing him to continue practicing and assaulting women.

No criminal charges have been filed against Williams, and Kaiser officials say they fired and reported him to licensing boards. His Maryland medical license was suspended. Kaiser also says it sought to address the concerns of those who raised allegations.

Williams denied the allegations in a 2016 news account before a hearing before the state board of physicians.

