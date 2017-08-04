Police Recover Another Gun More Than 2 Weeks After Arresting Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore police have recovered another gun following the arrest of a suspect more than two weeks ago.

Officers launched a follow-up investigation that uncovered another gun after Dontrez Rainey, 21, was arrested on July 19.

Detectives executed a search and seizure warrant in the 900 block of Seagull Avenue and recovered a revolver-style handgun.

Rainey is already in jail from the previous arrest last month.

Additional charges will added to Rainey’s case.

He is prohibited from possessing firearms.

