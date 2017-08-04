Reactions Amid Backlash Over Ravens Potentially Signing Colin Kaepernick

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sparks continue to fly in Baltimore as the Ravens consider signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick. It’s the continuing controversy that’s now become the talk of sports throughout the country.

Rick Ritter has the latest developments and more on who is now weighing in.

Last season, the color of change launched a petition in support of Colin Kaepernick that’s received close to 100,000 signatures.

A report surfaced that owner Steve Biscotti is putting up resistance to signing Kaepernick. The team has denied that.

On Friday, pressure from the outside to sign the quarterback continues.

The controversial question continues to linger.

And the debate amongst fans continues to heat up.

“You’re hiring him for not his political views, but for his football ability to play ball,” says one Baltimore fan.

One fan says on 105.7 The Fan: “If they sign him, I’m putting my PSLs up for sale”

The Ravens are now in the second week of the Colin Kaepernick saga.

“There’s nothing new to talk about,” says Ravens Coach John Harbaugh.

The quarterback was once a budding star for the 49ers, but poor play and a high-profile protest of the national anthem to spotlight police brutality has Kaepernick looking for a new home.

The Ravens are one of the only teams to show interest, but so far, it’s just interest.

“I think there’s a lot of important things happening in the world right now and this is one of them,” says Brandi Collins, Senior Campaign Director, Color of Change.

Ads from the Color of Change are blasted on the homepage of The Baltimore Sun Friday, pushing for the Ravens to sign Kaepernick.

“You want to have the best player on your bench and I think everyone should support that in addition to this first amendment value that we hold up,” says Collins.

The ads come after Kaepernick’s girlfriend sent a jab at the Ravens front office, who posted an image of Ray Lewis and owner Steve Biscotti, mirroring a movie picture of a house slave hugging his racist master.

Ravens legend, Ray Lewis is now weighing in.

“Kap, if you do nothing else young man, get back on the football field and let your play speak for itself and what you do off the field, don’t let too many people know,” he says.

While some fans say a second chance in purple and black might just pay off.

“Give him a year just like they’ve given anyone else, he just might take us to that third Super bowl.”

Color of Change says supporters have made hundreds of calls to the Ravens over the past few days asking them to sign Kaepernick.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook