Ravens Officially Sign OT Austin Howard

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Austin Howard, sources told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Howard is expected to compete with James Hurst at the starting right tackle spot. Howard spent time on Baltimore’s practice squad in 2011.
The addition of Howard provides much-needed experience to a thinning offensive line.
Baltimore lost two linemen — John Urschel (retirement) and Nico Siragusa (knee) — for the season since training camp began eight days ago.