Severe Weather Affects Western Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Western Maryland has been affected by thunderstorms and severe weather throughout Friday evening.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore and Carroll County in MD until 12:00 a.m.

Bob Turk says the Baltimore area and central Maryland may not be affected by these systems, but if they do it will be late Friday or early Saturday morning.

“I do think we have a chance of some thunder in some spots,” says Bob Turk.

The storm system is moving north and east through western Maryland into south and central Pennsylvania.

There is also a Coastal Flood Advisory for Anne Arundel, Calvert and St. Mary’s County until 9 a.m. Saturday.

