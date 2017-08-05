Back To School Rally For Baltimore City Students

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students across Baltimore City are getting ready to go back to school as summer nears the end.

Tracey Leong explains how the mayor gave kids a jump start Saturday at a Back to School rally.

Hundreds of families prepared to go back to school with free supplies and vaccinations, giving Baltimore’s students the tools to succeed.

“We want to make our children have what they need to get back to school,” says Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Baltimore City’s Mayor host a back to school rally providing more than two thousand backpacks with supplies, as well as free food, vaccinations, and helpful information.

“We don’t want our children to be stopped by any means, education is the key to changing children’s lives,” says Mayor Pugh.

The event benefits families across the city.

“Very helpful some of us are going through trials and tribulations, so it brings a lot of calm to my mind body and soul,” says parent Kolanda Shelton.

“Helps me out a lot because I have eight kids so it helps me out a lot with free stuff,” says Baltimore City parent Tayvon Wiggins.

“Getting out. It’s a good day, free stuff for kids so they can get a higher education,” he says.

The event is an investment in Baltimore’s children and their future.

The leftover supplies will be donated to community centers and non-profits for Baltimore City Students.

The first day of school for Baltimore City students is September 5.

