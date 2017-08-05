Weather Blog: Storms In Western Md., Cooler Weekend Ahead

August 5, 2017 1:12 AM
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

After severe weather across portions of Maryland yesterday, so far most of today has been very quiet, that is until very late tonight.

Some strong storms were affecting portions of Frederick, Washington, and Northwestern Carroll County. These were moving into Pennsylvania as of 10 p.m. Friday night.

A cool front will cross the region by early morning, so additional showers may yet develop east of the mountains overnight.

Tomorrow promises to be a really pleasant day, with much lower humidity and cooler temperatures, and lots of sunshine as well.

Sunday will also be very pleasant. On Monday, however, more rain, some heavy, is expected to move our way.

You all have a great weekend!! Bob Turk

