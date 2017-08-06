Best Water Parks In Baltimore

By Laura Catherine Hermoza

The summer is sizzling and so is your desire to beat the heat. Around the Baltimore area you will find a host of cooler pursuits and activities.

Water parks are always a blast, and fortunately, there are several right in driving range. Here are a few you should consider visiting before the end of the summer.

North Arundel Aquatic Center

7888 Crain Highway

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

(410) 222-0090

www.aacounty.org/departments/recreation-parks/aquatics/naac/

You can beat the heat at this indoor venue, whether you seek a leisurely swim, a chance to practice laps or enjoy full-fledged water park fun. Take the plunge on a 134-foot water slide, and enjoy the splashdown area along with other features, including water buckets, a vortex area and hours of fun. For adults there is even a poolside spa to enjoy while the kids slide and splash around. Sliders must be 48 inches or taller to ride, but for shorter visitors, there is also a special preschooler’s water slide as well.

Glenn Dale Splash Park

11901 Glenn Dale Blvd.

Glenn Dale, MD 20769

(301) 352-8980

www.pgparks.com/Facilities/Facility/Details/Glenn-Dale-Splash-Park

Glen Dale Splash Park is another great pool pick. With many on-site features and amenities, you and your family can enjoy hours of aquatic activities. Whether you want to spend a day splashing around in the pool, swimming laps or taking delight in the onsite water slide, you’re in for refreshment, relaxation and a whole host of summertime fun. You’ll also find onsite locker rooms, showers and changing facilities as well as vending and picnicking areas.

Cascade Lake

2844 Snydersburg Road

Hampstead, MD 21074

(410) 374-9111

www.cascadelake.com

Nestled in the heart of Hampstead, Carroll County is Cascade Lake—an hidden gem for many residents in the greater Baltimore area. The lake itself is a majestic wonder that spans 6-acres and delivers a host of aquatic activities, like fishing, swimming and more. The roped off swimming area even features various different water slides, making this lake a bucolic waterpark of sorts. You’ll also find additional wet fun at the onsite Spray ‘N’ Play Ground with geysers, sprayers, falling water and other aquatic features perfect for getting wet without the full submersion of swimming or sliding.

Splash Park South Germantown

18056 Central Park Circle

Boyds, MD 20841

(301) 670-4680

www.montgomeryparks.org/parks-and-trails/splash-park-mini-golf

Make a splash with Splash Park located within South Germantown Recreational Park. Site features here include water bucket drops, animals that spray water, a slide and even a cave with a waterfall. Also take note of some of the site’s one-of-a-kind attributes like the water maze with 280 jets and the jumping pillow in the splash area. In addition to wonderful wet delights there is also a fantastic 18-hole miniature golf course right next door, providing perfect recreational diversions, both wet and dry. You will find rest rooms, changing rooms and lockers right onsite as well.

Chesapeake Beach Water Park

4079 Gordon Stinnett Ave.

Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732

(410) 257-1404

www.chesapeakebeachwaterpark.com

As a noted resort community within convenient driving ranch to Baltimore, a daytrip to Chesapeake Beach is a wonderful way to enjoy beach-themed diversions without the lengthy drive all the way to Ocean City.

Visitors of all ages to the waterpark can experience a wide range of onsite aquatic attractions. The lagoon and kid-friendly activity pool provide more docile pastimes while eight onsite slides allow you to plunge into high-speed adventure. There are also various waterfalls, fountains and other watery wonders to delight in as well as plenty of park amenities, including pavilions for rent. You’ll also find all the necessary changing and restroom facilities on location as well as concessions.

