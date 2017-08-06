Maryland Driving School Gives Lessons To Blind Students

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —A Maryland driving school is giving blind students a confidence boost and a chance to get behind the wheel.
Blind Industries and Services of Maryland (BISM) teamed up with Street Smarts of Maryland Driving Academy for the experience for students.
Street smarts of Maryland handed the keys to several blind students in Baltimore today. Instructors in the passenger’s seat explained to participants how to navigate through a parking lot.
The company says the goal was to inspire the students to conquer a challenge they’ve never faced before.
