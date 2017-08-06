Body Found Near Md. Library; Homicide Investigation Underway

August 6, 2017 10:34 AM

MOUNT RAINIER, Md. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near a library.

Mount Rainier Police say the body was found near the city library on Rhode Island Avenue.

The man’s identity has not been confirmed. Police say the man suffered upper body trauma and his death is being treated as suspicious.

Police in Prince George’s County are conducting a homicide investigation.

Mount Rainier is a city of about 8,000 that borders the District of Columbia.

