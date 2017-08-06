Body Found Near Md. Library; Homicide Investigation Underway

MOUNT RAINIER, Md. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near a library.

Mount Rainier Police say the body was found near the city library on Rhode Island Avenue.

The man’s identity has not been confirmed. Police say the man suffered upper body trauma and his death is being treated as suspicious.

Police in Prince George’s County are conducting a homicide investigation.

Mount Rainier is a city of about 8,000 that borders the District of Columbia.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)